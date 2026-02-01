Home

Uorfi Javed renamed Geeta Bhardwaj after being expelled from Islam? Actress breaks silence: ‘I myself…’

Uorfi Javed breaks silence on being expelled from Islam, reveals truth being being renamed. Read inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities often find themselves at the center of controversies and shocking claims. Such stories capture attention when religion and identity are topics of discussion. One such similar situation happened recently when actress and social media personality Uorfi Javed found herself in the middle of shocking claims surfacing online regarding her religion and identity.

The controversy erupted after social media influencer Faizan Ansari alleged that Uorfi had been “expelled” from Islam and would now be known by another name. Soon her statement went viral, gaining widespread reaction. Addressing these speculations head-on, Uorfi has finally broken her silence and clarified her stance.

What Faizan Ansari Claimed

Faizan Ansari made the allegations through a video posted on social media, where he said, “Hello guys, how are you all? I am Faizan Ansari. There is a girl who is ruining the name of Muslims not only in India but across the world. She herself says that she does not believe in the Quran, she does not believe in Islam, and she does not believe in the Muslim religion. Her name was Muslim till now, Uorfi Javed. She is a very bad girl who has ruined the name of Muslims across the world, and every Muslim abuses her.”

He further stated that Muslims had decided Uorfi was no longer part of the community. Ansari concluded, “Uorfi Javed has nothing to do with the Muslim community, and her new name is Geeta Bhardwaj.”

Uorfi Javed Breaks Silence

Responding to the controversy, Uorfi dismissed all these reports and questioned their authenticity. She said, “I myself left the religion long ago. Who is making these things up now?”

Reacting to rumours about her name being changed, she firmly denied them. She said, “Who said this? There is no such report. They are making it up on their own. I don’t follow any religion. I am an atheist. So where will you get me out of? How would you get somebody out of a place they don’t exist in in the first place?”

Makes Her Stand Clear

While the debate still continues on social media, this controversy speaks about how narratives around celebrities quickly go viral in the digital age without checking their authenticity.

