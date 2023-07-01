Home

Uorfi Javed Says She Has Name And Fame But Not Work: ‘People Don’t Respect Me’

Uorfi Javed says her boldness is too much for people who don't respect her. She says despite all her hardwork, name and fame, nobody offers her work. Read her latest interview.

Uorfi Javed interview: Uorfi Javed is a fashionista but not an artiste who is offered work despite being a social media sensation. That’s what she spoke about in her latest interview with BBC. The actor is famous for her interesting DIY looks that she primarily began to curate for herself because no designer would give their creations to her. Uorfi is now at peace with who she is and what people say about it. She is aware that even those who say good things on her face are trolling her behind her back.

In the interview, she said, “I have achieved popularity – yes, fame – yes, work – no. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me.” Uorfi found her big claim to fame and a sense of respect in the fashion industry when the couturier duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla dressed her up for a photoshoot. The social media star called it a life-changing moment. She said, “I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am. No designers would give me clothes, so I started making my own. Abu Sandeep has changed that for me.”

Uorfi is also aware of how her fashion choices create a stir online. But, she says she is unstoppable and is living her dream. “I would describe my fashion sense as bold and I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that. I was fascinated by, of course, the film industry, what I saw on television, and I always wanted to be an actor. I just wanted to be famous,” she said in the interview.

The actor says all the criticism and trolling upset her sometimes but she has built her own defence mechanism where she rises everytime she is pushed down the floor. “I am human so I get upset but then me being upset lasts for like 5-10 minutes and I tell myself that they are just probably very ugly and you’re just too pretty,” she explained.

Uorfi is confident about what she represents and she knows she is not losing her identity for anything in the whole wide world. The actor says she is offered work where people sometimes ask her to drop looking this bold but she knows better for herself. Uorfi said, “Then go take someone else. If you don’t want Uorfi Javed then why are you coming to Uorfi Javed.”

On Friday, Uorfi was one of the celebs who walked the red carpet for style awards. The actor stood true to her personal style and covered her torso made of POP plaster armour. She went backless and teamed up that top with a green saree, hair up in a bun and no jewellery.

