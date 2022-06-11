Internet sensation Uorfi Javed never fails to astound the internet with her bold fashion choices. The actor who keeps her admirers aware of her whereabouts has made heads turn with her latest look. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Uorfi grabs eyeballs with her thigh-high slit gown. In a video shared by the famous paparazzo account, she can be seen asking to join her for a coffee. She tied her hair in a neat bun and completed her look with matching earrings.Also Read - Urfi Javed Officially Changes Her Name To Uorfi, Asks Everyone To Be 'Mindful'- See Post

The video went viral in no time, gaining traction from netizens. Some resort to trolling and left mean comments like – “If she’s playing Red Carpet ,standing on road ?,” Another user said, “Over acting ki dukan too much show off. Most of them, however, hailed Uorfi for her sweet behaviour. They flooded the comment section calling her humble and sweet. One of the users said, “Dressin sense nai but she is humble.” Another user said, “Nice ma’am and no attitude.” One of them also said, “Whatever people say, she’s actually sweet. Her style maybe bold and stuff but as a human being, I get really positive vibes from her.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Stuns in Sexy And Bold Bori Dress, Netizens Say, 'Ab Tarzan Bhi Ban Gayi, Waah'

Watch Urfi Javed in a thigh-high slit gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Raises Mercury Levels in a Black Bikini, Sheer Cover up as She Spends a Day at Beach

Trolling is mostly ignored by Uorfi. She did, however, upload some photos a few days ago wearing a sky blue bralette and bell-bottom jeans. Many people trolled her for revealing too much. Uorfi later told that she was wearing a skin-toned bra and explained how she avoids wardrobe disasters even while wearing daring ensembles.

Uorfi recently revealed on Instagram that she has changed the spelling of her name. Her statement read, “Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my Uorfi. It’ll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I’m mindful (keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi.”

Watch this sp[ace for more updates on Uorfi Javed!