Uorfi Javed's Experiment Gone Wrong: Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is well-known for her own unusual sense of style. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never fails to surprise her fans with her creative outfits from strange materials including wires, chains, flowers, broken glass, and jute bags. Netizens adore Uorfi for being confident and honest on social media and in real life. The actor has grabbed the headlines with a throwback back picture this time. Uorfi wore a top made completely of chains, and she wounded herself with it.

Uorfi Javed can be seen striking poses for the camera in her latest Instagram post. Her top was a series of chains that she wore around her neck. The chains are secured with vibrant locks. It was worn with a set of stockings. She shared a picture of her injured neck, which she said resulted from wearing too many chains, in the third photo. Uorfi captioned her post, "Throwback !! Swipe right to see the after effects." Don't believe us? Take a look:

Uorfi Javed gets bruised by chain:

Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled Again!

Uorfi Javed Gets Trolled Again!

And yet again, fans spam her comment section with compliments. Most of them called her beautiful and gorgeous, others trolled her for the look. One of the users wrote, “Anything can happen it has been proven by uorfi ji….” Another user wrote, “Experiment heavy ho gaya.” One of them also wrote, “Jinko jinko ghar lock karnne ke liye chain chahiye urfi di se le lo.”

Uorfi Javed’s TV career

In terms of her professional career, Uorfi became well-known for playing Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. Additionally, she appeared in the television programs Bella, Puncch Beat Season 2,and Chandra Nandini. After appearing in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia in 2020, Uorfi Javed played Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

