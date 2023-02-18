Home

Uorfi Javed Visits Sets Of Playground Season 2

Urfi Javed: The second season of Playground is here. This season is bigger, better, and more challenging, and to top it all, this season will witness many popular faces as guests on the show to applaud and motivate the contestants. The episode that went live on Friday, February 17, witnessed the very popular Uorfi Javed, who has become an internet sensation and stormed the audiences with her fashion trends.

The contestants have no idea that they have a special guest coming to meet them and wish them luck. It would be a treat to witness Uorfi Javed pull off some of the challenges in her ‘Let’s do it’ attitude. While Playground season 1 was an immense success, the second season has stirred many conversations around the bar being raised high from a challenging aspect and also the mentors – Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout.

Brace yourself to get onto an entertainment roller coaster, as Playground Season 2 is about to get steamier and more entertaining with Uorfi Javed’s humor and presence.

Playground Season 2 viewers get to witness India’s top digital creators gaming, entertaining, and how they survive through the process to win the ultimate prize! Playground Season 2 will see Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout as mentors leading 5 teams.

