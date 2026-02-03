Home

Upcoming Netflix releases in 2026: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna’s Ikka to Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Hindustani, check complete list of this year’s lineup

Netflix India unveils its 2026 lineup with star-studded films and binge-worthy series. Explore releases like Ikka, Hum Hindustani, Accused, Family Business and more, offering stories for every viewer.

Netflix India recently took over Mumbai to unveil a massive 2026 content slate that is set to redefine digital entertainment. The grand event saw industry heavyweights like Madhuri Dixit, Saif Ali Khan and Manoj Bajpayee gather as the streaming giant confirmed a staggering 29 upcoming titles. This diverse lineup consists of 18 series and 11 original films, marking a significant expansion of the platform’s local catalog with high-octane drama and star-powered storytelling.

The 2026 calendar is defined by unprecedented collaborations, such as the legendary pairing of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, alongside the return of established franchises that have already captured the audience’s imagination. Below is the comprehensive breakdown of every project along with its official cast members.

Watch the trailer of this year’s 2026 Netflix India releases

Upcoming Netflix Films in 2026

Ikka

This high-octane legal thriller features Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Dia Mirza navigating a complex web of justice and power. The story explores the friction between two legal giants as they battle over a case that could shake the very foundations of the judicial system.

Ghooskhor Pandat

Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Aditya Srivastava lead this gritty narrative centered on corruption and personal redemption. Set in the heartland of India, the film follows a man caught in the web of systemic bribery who decides to fight back against the establishment.

Gandhari

Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh and Kanika Dhillon headline this action-packed thriller about a woman who takes on a dangerous criminal syndicate to protect her family.

Toaster

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar star in this quirky comedy-entertainer exploring urban relationships through a seemingly ordinary household appliance that triggers hilarious events.

Maa Behen

Madhuri Dixit, Ravi Kishan and Triptii Dimri lead this darkly comedic crime film about family secrets and mysterious crimes, showing how bonds are forged under pressure.

Accused

Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta and Shashank Arora star in this psychological thriller focused on deception, public scrutiny and the mental toll of a high-profile criminal case.

Kartavya

Saif Ali Khan and Rasika Dugal lead this investigative drama examining police work, professional integrity and ethical dilemmas during a sensitive political investigation, which will also feature prominent ex-Lallantop star, Saurabh Dwiwedi.

Lust Stories 3

Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma and Vijay Varma star in this anthology exploring modern desire, human connections and unconventional relationships through short films.

Takshakudu

Anand Devarakonda and Nitanshi Goel headline this regional thriller blending folk traditions with a modern suspense narrative, exploring a resurfacing ancient rivalry.

Made In Korea

Priyanka Mohan and Park Hye-Jin star in this cross-cultural project about an Indian traveler in Seoul navigating romance and unexpected connections across two continents.

Talaash: A Mother’s Search

Parineeti Chopra, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat lead this emotional series about a mother’s relentless quest to find her missing child, navigating danger and deception.

Upcoming Netflix Series in 2026

Hum Hindustani

Saif Ali Khan, Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal star in this historical series about the birth of Indian democracy and the challenges of the first general election.

Family Business

Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Rhea Chakraborty headline this corporate drama about family legacies, betrayals and power struggles within a billionaire empire.

Hello Bachhon

Vineet Kumar Singh, Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole lead this satirical series on the high-pressure world of coaching institutes and student aspirations.

Musafir Cafe

Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto star in this contemplative series about intersecting lives at a transit cafe, highlighting connections between strangers.

Legacy

R. Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gulshan Devaiah and Abhishek Banerjee lead this political thriller about rival families locked in a generational feud with national consequences.

Chumbak

Neena Gupta, Sumeet Vyas and Manvi Gagroo headline this series about human connections, fate and the invisible threads that bring people together.

#Love

Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi explore modern romance in this series set in the digital age, highlighting the challenges of relationships shaped by technology.

Desi Bling

Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Rizwan Sajan star in this reality series exploring the glamorous lives and personal dramas of India’s elite in Dubai.

Glory

Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat and Suvinder Vicky lead this sports drama about a small-town team fighting against odds to compete nationally.

Kohrra Season 2

Mona Singh, Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky return for the second season of this mystery series, exploring complex crime and deep social issues in Punjab.

Lock Upp

Kangana Ranaut hosts this reality competition where controversial celebrities face physical and mental challenges in a simulated jail.

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2

Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht and Anant V Joshi return for courtroom comedy, tackling absurd legal cases with wit and charm.

Mismatched Season 4

Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli continue their coming-of-age story, navigating long-distance love and professional challenges.

Operation Safed Sagar

Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill star in this war drama detailing the Indian Air Force’s heroic role during the Kargil conflict.

Super Subbu

Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar lead this series about an ordinary man with extraordinary abilities, using them to help his community.

Dhindora Season 2

Bhuvan Bam returns with his multiple characters, bringing chaotic comedy and social commentary for digital audiences.

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 5

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and the original gang return for another season of sketches, celebrity interviews and laughter-filled entertainment.

Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai

Shaheer Sheikh, Mohit Malik and Zoya Afroz star in this emotional drama about reconnecting with roots, lost love and finding closure.

Netflix India’s 2026 lineup promises something for every kind of viewer, from gripping thrillers and heartfelt dramas to quirky comedies and high-voltage reality shows.

