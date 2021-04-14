Telugu hit film Uppena starring Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty is streaming on Netflix! The film was released on February 12, 2021, in the theatres. The romantic drama film has earned approximately Rs 83 crores at the Box Office. Tollywood blockbuster Uppena is now streaming online and those with a Netflix account seem to have their movie plans sorted. Uppena has finally made its way to the OTT platform on Wednesday, April 14. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty have marked their debuts with Buchi Babu directorial. However, the film has been leaked online on piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram among many others. The film is available for free HD download on piracy sites. Also Read - Uppena Box Office Collection Day 5: Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty Starrer is Unstoppable, All Set To Break Records

Uppena is jointly bankrolled by Sukumar, Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers. Uppena also features Vijay Sethupathi playing a prominent role. Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Uppena To Release on Netflix on April 11? Distributors Miffed

Uppena’s storyline: Set in Kakinada of 2002, the plot follows Aasi (Tej), a fisherman who falls in love with Bebamma (Shetty). Her father Raayanam (Sethupathi) is an influential zamindar, who fiercely protects his daughter to safeguard his family’s honour. Also Read - Uppena Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Mints Rs 50 Crore Worldwide, Will It Beat Master?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panja Vaishnav Tej (@panja_vaishnav_tej)



