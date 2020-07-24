It’s been more than a month to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise and his fans, family and friends are still in shock and trauma. The death has left an irreparable void in all his fans’ hearts. One of his young fans was unable to bear the news so she ended her life. A 13-year-old girl committed suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district on Wednesday night. The girl’s family said that she was in class 7 and was a big fan of Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - 'Outsider' Anurag Kashyap Reveals How 'Outsider' Sushant Singh Rajput Refused His Films Because he Wanted YRF's Validation

The girl’s death was confirmed by the police on Thursday morning. The police revealed that she was alone when the tragedy took place. The police officials, in their statement, said, “When the girls’ parents returned, they found the door locked from inside. The father entered the house from the backyard and found his daughter hanging from the ceiling.” Also Read - Shatrughan Sinha Says 'Koffee With Arjun' Causes Controversies, Supports CBI Inquiry in SSR's Case

A suicide note was recovered by the police and they mentioned, “We have also recovered a suicide note purportedly written by the late teenager that said that she was ending her life because she did that actor Sushant has left the world,” added the police. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Dog Fudge Plays With His Father in This New Picture Shared by Sister Shweta

The girl’s father told local media that she was a fan of Sushant Singh and was depressed after his death and was continuously watching his videos and songs of his movies. However, the police would conduct further investigation into different angles of the incident.

This is the fourth death by suicide of a Sushant Singh Rajput fan. Earlier, a 12-year-old boy of class 6 ended his life in the same manner that the Bollywood actor. He would remain glued to the TV watching the news of the actor’s suicide before he took the extreme step. Then, a girl ended her life in Odisha because she could not bear the actor’s passing away.