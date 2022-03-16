Andhra Pradesh: South actor Prabhas, who is being loved globally, has an insane fan following. Baahubali made him a household name in India and fans started expecting films like these from the actor. After the release of his latest film Radhe Shyam, a 24-year-old fan committed suicide by hanging himself at his home in Tilak Nagar in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. It was reported that Prabhas starrer got negative reviews and the fan couldn’t digest it so he decided to end his life. He told his mother about the decision as he felt that Radhe Shyam did not live up to his expectations, as mentioned in the reports. The police officials have registered a case and are now investigating the same.Also Read - Radhe Shyam vs The Kashmir Files Box Office: How Word-of-Mouth Can Become Bane or Boon For a Film - Check Detailed Collection Report

The fan named Ravi was a daily-wage laborer in Kurnool, and his death has come as a shock to Prabhas fans. Radha Krishna Kumar’s movie stars Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde as Dr. Prerana. Despite getting negative reviews, Radhe Shyam is performing well at the box office. A majority of the audience is loving the quirky characters in the film, whereas some others are disappointed. Also Read - Radhe Shyam Box Office: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Within 2 Days

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Krishnam Raju, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Jayaram, among others. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Gives Tough Competition to Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam on Day 1 at Hindi Box Office- Detailed Report

Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar also seems to be unhappy about the negative responses from the audience and critics. In one of his recent interviews, he said, “You go to a vegetarian hotel expecting them to serve chicken biriyani? We have always told this is a love story, but critics are bashing us saying there is no action in the movie. That makes any sense?”.