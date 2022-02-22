In what can be called a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed who is often in news for her bold and eccentric fashion choices, has made explosive allegations against a casting director. Urfi has accused Obed Afridi, a Punjabi casting director, of asking for sexual favours from underage women and taking advantage of them. Javed backed up the allegations by sharing screenshots of WhatsApp chats on her Instagram stories.Also Read - Urfi Javed Copies Kim Kardashian, Wears Nude One Leg Leotard- See Hilarious Reactions

It all began when Urfi accused Obed of not paying her for her work. She shared her personal chat with him as proof. Obed accused Urfi of not showing up for shoot which Urfi denied. She then revealed that she was slut-shamed for asking for money and shared screenshots to back her claims.

Urfi was then messaged by 5 other girls who Obed had allegedly exploited. One actress told Urfi that Obed had promised her to get her a music video with her favourite singer and asked for sexual favours in return which she refused. She also shared screenshots of the same.

Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma reached out to Urfi. He extended his support to her and revealed that Obed had asked his friend for sexual favours in exchange of an acting role. “He ask(s) girls to sleep with him for work. He has asked (person) once to sleep for work and then was showing us attitude. I f**ked him over but he ain’t gonna stop.”

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s allegations? Sound off in the comments below.