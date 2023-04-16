Home

Urfi Javed Alleges Being Threatened by Someone From Neeraj Pandey’s Office: ‘Just Another Harasser’

Urfi Javed recently alleged that she was being threatened by someone who claimed to be from filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's office.

Urfi Javed Alleges Being Threatened by Harasser: Urfi Javed never shies away from putting her bold and upfront views on the public domain. The actor is known for her feisty persona as she fearlessly calls out sexist behaviour and bullies. Urfi alleged that she recently received a call from someone who claimed to be from filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s office. She revealed that the person asked her to meet the director for a project. When she asked him about the details he got furious and told her that she deserved to be beaten to death. He also threatened her that he knows her car number. Urfi shared two posts in her Instagram stories where she gave details about the alleged incident.

URFI JAVED ALLEGES MAN CLAIMING TO BE FROM NEERAJ PANDEY’S OFFICE HARASSED HER

Urfi took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a video on her story sharing that despite being ill, she has to go to the police station because of a harassment call. In the clip she can be seen wearing a mask and sitting in a car in a denim jacket and yellow t-shirt. The actor said in the video, “I am extremely sick and I had to come to the police station because again someone called me and started harassing me that they are going to hit me because of my clothes and then they even knew my car number, so, ugh tired.” Urfi later posted in her social media story with the caption “Welcome to my life! Just another day, another harasser. I usually ignore such calls but this time they knew my car number, and first, they called me for a meeting and when I realized that they are a scam they started threatening me, all this when I’m like super sick.” The actor then shared a note in black background where she wrote “So someone called me from NEERAJ PANDEYS office, saying he’s his assistant and sir wants to meet me- so I just said before meeting he needs to send me all the details of the project and at this the alleged assistant got really furious that how dare I disrespect NEERAJ PANDEY. He told me that he knows my car number and everything and I deserve to be beaten to death cause of the kinds of clothes I wear. All this because I refused the meeting without proper details.”

URFI JAVED RECENTLY REACTED TO RANBIR KAPOOR’S REMARK ON HER FASHION STATEMENT

Urfi recently also reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark with regard to her fashion sense. She said “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain. (Kareena has praised me, I don’t need anyone’s validation on anything.)” In an interaction with Mirchi Plus, Kareena told, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think, she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

