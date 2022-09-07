Viral Video: TV actress and internet sensation Urfi Javed, who is known for her bold and unique fashion choices, recently attended Naach Baby song event in Mumbai. She once again garnered attention because of her out-of-the-box fashion sense. While she was posing for the paps at the event, she started screaming in anger and it didn’t look like she was being friendly (the way she always be). The actress who is always seen gelling well with the paps, lashed out at the shutterbugs for commenting bad on her clothes. Urfi Javed played a video infront of the media to ask whose voice is this. The Bigg Boss OTT fame pointed out that one of the paps who had said “Aaj dhang ke kapde pehenke aayi hai” at the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 event.Also Read - Urfi Javed Hot Looks: 10 Hot And Bold Photos Of Urfi Javed That Proves She Is An Internet Sensation | Watch Video

Urfi shouted at the media people and said clearly, “Guys I am not coming for this. Tumhein agar kapdo par comment karna haina toh apni girlfriend and ma behen ke kapdo par jaakr karo.Mere kapdo par koi comment nhi karega aaj ke baad.” If you want to comment on clothes, please comment on your girlfriend, mother and sister’s clothes. No one will comment on my clothes ever again. Also Read - Urfi Javed Wraps Her Bare Body in Food Plastic, Sizzles in Transparent Crop Top - Watch Viral Video

The actress also added: “One more comment from any of you and mai aaj ke baad, I will not, I will not. I give you guys so much respect and this is what I am getting back. Please.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Surprises Everyone With Her ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ Look, Sings ‘Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi’ – Watch Video

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Urfi Javed’s video gained a lot of comments and likes. While some of them supported her, others slammed her for being rude to the paparazzi. One of the users wrote, “Sahi to baat hai thode dhang ke kapade pahno…”