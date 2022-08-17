Urfi Javed – Chahatt Khanna Fight: Internet sensation Urfi Javed recently had a virtual fight with actress Chahatt Khanna after she slammed her for Urfi’s fashion choices. Chahatt Khanna had called her ‘cheap show’. While sharing Urfi’s pics, Khanna had written a long post where she called out the Bigg Boss OTT fame. Chahatt said, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation”. Reacting to this, Urfi responded with a long post where she talked about her two divorces.Also Read - Mumbai Police Arrests Obode Afridi Who Harassed, Threatened Urfi Javed

Recently, when Urfi Javed was papped outside her house, a reporter asked her about her war of words with Chahatt. She apologised for dragging her divorces into the conversation. Urfi said, “I should have not talked about divorces. I am not the person, I can’t be like the other person”. Also Read - Urfi Javed Accuses Man of ‘Cyber Raping,’ Shares Screenshots of Messages, Rakhi Sawant Offers Help - See Viral Post

Watch Urfi Javed’s apology video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Here’s What Urfi Javed Had Written For Chahatt Khanna:

Urfi had responded while saying, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business , why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me? ”

She added, “At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain’t coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol (.sic)”