Urfi Javed Applies POP Plaster to Her Body to Make a New Outfit, Shares BTS Video – Check Reactions

Urfi Javed, DIY queen on Tuesday night shared a video where her team was applying Plaster of Paris on her body. Watch the video here.

Once again, Urfi Javed, the fashion maverick, had managed to grab everyone’s attention with her latest creative endeavor. Known for her bold and unique style choices, the former Bigg Boss contestant was about to embark on a fashion experiment that would surely leave everyone in awe. Urfi, with the help of her talented team, decided to push the boundaries of fashion by applying Plaster of Paris (POP) to her body. The decision to cover her bust area and entire body with POP was a bold move, but it reflected her willingness to explore unconventional ideas and make a statement through her fashion choices.

Urfi Javed shared a series of BTS moments and captioned them as “Something crazy coming up with @shwetmahadik wait for it 🤓”. The news quickly spread like wildfire, captivating the media and fashion enthusiasts alike. Everyone eagerly awaited the final outcome of this unusual look.

In the video, Urfi’s team could be seen meticulously applying the POP plaster to her body, ensuring every curve and contour was captured. The atmosphere was filled with excitement and a touch of humour, as Urfi playfully interacted with her team members throughout the process.

Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

After watching the video, the comment section was filled with comments like, “Aap aisa kya sochte ho dress design karne se pehle?” Another user wrote, “Aapki assistant banne ke liye kaunsa exam dena padega?”

Her fashion choices have not only captivated fans but have also earned praise from renowned Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Speaking to Times Now, Kareena applauded Urfi’s fashion sense, emphasizing that fashion is all about self-expression and freedom of speech. She commended Urfi’s confidence in pulling off bold looks and described her as cool and amazing.

In addition to her fashion endeavors, Urfi Javed has made a name for herself in the television industry. She has showcased her acting skills in popular TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, it was her participation in Bigg Boss OTT that propelled her to stardom and garnered her a dedicated fan base. Urfi’s journey in the entertainment world took another exciting turn when she recently appeared as a Mischief Maker on the 14th season of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

