Urfi Javed ARRESTED by Mumbai Police for Alleged Dress Code Violation? Here’s The Truth

Uorfi Javed's bold fashion choices have been a topic of discussion for a while, as she is known for donning outfits made of unconventional materials like blades, bottle caps, flowers, and more. Howeve

Uorfi Javed’s bold fashion choices have been a topic of discussion for a while, as she is known for donning outfits made of unconventional materials like blades, bottle caps, flowers, and more. However, a recent video surfaced today, November 3, which appeared to show her getting arrested at a Mumbai cafe for wearing a bold outfit in public. The video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, depicted Uorfi Javed at a cafe, where a group of lady cops approached her and informed her that she was being taken into custody.

A female police officer cited her clothing as the reason, stating, “Itne chote chote kapde kaun pehenke kaun ghumta hai?” They escorted her to the police station, with Uorfi wearing a backless red top and denim pants.

As soon as the video went viral, the netizens went berserk with Uorfi’s arrest. A section of people slammed her for playing a prank, they even call it a ‘promotional stunt’. According to a report in India Today, Mumbai police did not actually arrest Uorfi Javed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



The actor has been a part of controversy for her fashion choices. Last month, a complaint was filed against Urfi for her fashion choices at the Bandra Police Station, ETimes reported. The actress had made her way to the police station soon after.

Not only this, a few days ago, Uorfi claimed that she received rape and death threats after she recreated Chota Pandit’s look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The role was played by Rajpal Yadav in the 2007 film and is one of his most popular roles.

