Urfi Javed Arrives For Dinner in a White Swimsuit And Chain Mail, Fans Say ‘Aise Khana Kaun Khata Hai’

Urfi Javed goes out for dinner on Wednesday evening and poses in a white bodysuit that she pairs with a chain mail. Her pictures are now going viral on social media.

Urfi Javed in white bodysuit and chain mail (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed in white bodysuit: Urfi Javed knows how to make her presence count at any media event. The popular social media influencer dressed up for a quick dinner with friends on Wednesday evening and stunned everyone. Urfi, who is known for her quirky styling, wore a white bodysuit and paired it with a chain mail bottom.

Urfi’s makeup and hair were on point but her white bodysuit created a sensation. It looked more like a one-piece swimsuit. The actor teamed it up with a long beige bodysuit. Urfi finished her look with a pair of white wedges, glossy lips, straight hair, and signature bangs. She looked striking.

CHECK URFI JAVED VIRAL PICS IN WHITE BODYSUIT:

Urfi is gearing up for her new stint on television. The actor will be seen as a guest on the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4. The show is being hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani and Urfi’s presence this season is expected to add more buzz to the show.

Meanwhile, Urfi released a video recently in which she could be seen flaunting an outfit made out of bandages. The actor took to social media to share a quick video in which she opened multiple bandages and draped them around her body. Well, that’s Urfi!