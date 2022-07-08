Urfi Javed badly trolled: Urfi Javed is not an ordinary woman today. She’s unabashed, bold and knows what she’s doing. The actress has found unmatchable popularity through social media and her fashion sense recently found a mention on the elite couch of Koffee With Karan when Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt agreed that she’s a fashionista. People on the internet can’t enough of her and her unfiltered statements. This time too, one of her statements is creating a stir online.Also Read - Urfi Javed Dead? Here’s What Actress Has to Say About Her Death Rumour

In a quick interview with Instant Bollywood, Urfi talked about having fun during monsoons. When asked if she likes to step out in monsoon, she said she doesn’t like to get up and take a bath let alone get drenched in rain. The actress said, “Mujhe toh nahana bhi pasand nahi hai… bhegne ki toh door ki baat hai (sic).” Urfi added that she’s a lazy person and it has nothing to do with monsoons. She said she’s lazy in every weather. “Main bahut lazy hoon, this is not only about monsoons. mujhe roz alas aata hai (sic),” she said. Also Read - Urfi Javed Looks Electrifying After Wrapping Herself in Blue Wire, Disappointed Fans Unfollow Her- Video

While a section of the fans liked how Urfi was so honest about her likes and dislikes, a few people got the opportunity to troll her online. One user wrote, “Bhig jayi to makeup utar jayega na 😂 (sic),” another user said, “Kitna mahine se nhi nahaye ho😂 (sic).”

Urfi has never bothered about what people are saying about her or against her. She has always found solace in expressing herself with the way she dresses and speaks in the media. In an interview with india.com earlier this year, she spoke about being heavily trolled everyday and not even taking it with a pinch of salt. urfi said why do people want to know where she’s going or why. She said people will never ask actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan where she’s headed to but she will get trolled everyday for simply stepping out of her house.

