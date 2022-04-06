Urfi Javed Hot And Sexy Photos: Actor Urfi Javed never misses a chance to flaunt her body. Sometimes she goes extra beyond her fans’ imagination that invites trolls. A few days ago, Urfi Javed shared a series of photos and videos of her in a white barely-there bralette that she paired with hand gloves and blue jeans. She wore an extreme top that worried fans who commented, ‘boobs may fall down’. Underboob is the new cleavage fashion this summer and Urfi has killed it! The sexy trend is all across the Instagram, however, the actor’s fans are worried about the logistics. Urfi’s fans were concerned if she raises her hand, then she might get into a problem!Also Read - Spotted: Urfi Javed Snapped At Airport, Stuns In A Floral Co-Ords - Watch Viral Video

Netizens on the comment section trolled Urfi Javed and wrote a Baazigar song, ‘Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata Or Dikhana Bhi Nahi Aata’. Another fan commented, ‘1000 rupaye Lelo merese or ek nhi t shirt kharid lo’. Some people trolled Urfi by saying that her upper wear looks like a tape or a bandage. ‘Ab ye kis brand ka tape hai Madam’, asked a user. Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Just a Belt Instead of Bralette; Fans Request ‘Itna Mat Karo, Please’

Take a look at Urfi Javed’s pictures and videos wearing cloth ribbon top:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant praised Urfi Javed’s look and wrote, “Woow nice”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Check out for trolls on Urfi Javed’s pics:

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen in a music video Befikra. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT. She has also worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.

What are your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s look?