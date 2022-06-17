Uorfi Javed Bares it All: Urfi Javed is once again back in her bold and sexy avatar. Uorfi is known for often posting jaw dropping hot and sensuous pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Uorfi, who has often been criticized for her weird fashion choices has been very vocal about her life choices and is unaffected by the social media scrutiny and trolling. Uorfi has been a darling of the paparazzi for her candid and hot looks and bold statements, never misses a chance to give a shocker to her 3.2 million followers. Uorfi made bikini out of flowers and boldly flaunted her sexy curves in her new hot and sensual avatar.Also Read - Urfi Javed's Stunning Backless Looks Will Make Your Jaws Drop, Checkout Video

Check out the post shared by Uorfi on her Instagram handle:

Uorfi Dons a Flower Bikini

Uorfi can be seen wearing a two-piece flower bikini while she strikes candid poses in the video clip. Uorfi surprised netizens yet again who dropped overwhelming comments on her new video. Uorfi captioned her post as, “Once upon a time there lived a bad b*tch! The end ! Hair @geetajaiswal422_ Make up meee

Shot by @sk_click_a_world." Urfi's Instagram posts are not knew to hilarious comments. A netizen commented, "Phool hu gulaab ka chameli ka mat samajhna. Aashiq tu tumhara saheli ka mat samajhna." Another user wrote, "This look is 🔥." Another netizen also commented, "Garden 😂😂."

Uorfi Javed had participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 1. Uorfi has also worked in popular daily soaps such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya and Meri Durga.



