Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a man Obode Afridi who was accused by actress Urfi Javed of harassing, blackmailing and threatening her on WhatsApp. Urfi had filed a complaint that she was being harassed for two years as someone had morphed her picture. Urfi took to her Instagram stories to thank Mumbai Police for arresting the man. She wrote, ‘Good news! This man who molested me is finally behind bars. Thank you very much Mumbai Police. It is clear from this post that the actress has now taken a sigh of relief after Obed’s arrest.Also Read - Mukesh Ambani, Family Get Fresh Threat Calls, 'Mentally Unstable' Man Detained | 10 Points

On Sunday, Urfi had shared Obed’s picture and shared screenshots of some WhatsApp chats and alleged that the man was blackmailing her and demanding physical relations with him. Urfi had mentioned that it belongs to the Punjab industry. Not only this, Urfi had written in her post explaining the negligence of the police, ‘I had lodged an FIR at Goregaon police Station. Also Read - Real Life Imitates Reel: Inspired By Movie 'Special 26', 7 Men Pose As Officers & Rob Wellness Centre In Delhi

Urfi Javed’s complaint:

Urfi captioned her post as, “So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it , I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time . I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile . This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career . Yes , he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it ).” She further added, “It’s not him that I’m disappointed in , I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It’s been 14 days no action has been taken till yet ! I’m so so disappointed . I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird . Even after informing them that he has done with to idk how many women , still no action . Anyways this man is a threat to society , women . He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely . The last picture is of his best friend, sera Kishore .” Also Read - Urfi Javed Accuses Man of ‘Cyber Raping,’ Shares Screenshots of Messages, Rakhi Sawant Offers Help - See Viral Post

Urfi also revealed, “I had worked with her sister Ashna Kishore, I contacted the sisters , sent them proof how he’s been blackmailing me and what all he has done to other girls but guess what , these girls bluntly chose to ignore the proofs and supported him saying all 50 girls are lying including me ! Wow . These girls were chilling with this man the night he started blackmailing me , I tried contacting them but no response , no help . Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry.” (.sic)