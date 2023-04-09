Home

‘Ranbir Ki Kya Auqaat Hai’: Urfi Javed Breaks Silence on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bad Taste’ Remark

Urfi Javed recently broke silence on Ranbir Kapoor's 'bad taste' remark and also opened up on Kareena Kapoor's praise about her fashion choices.

Urfi Javed Breaks Silence on Ranbir Kapoor’s Remark: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to surprise her fans and followers. The actor has always been a darling of the paparazzi as she poses for them during public appearances. She is often making headlines at entertainment tabloids and portals due to her bold fashion choices and controversial statements. Urfi has often been criticised for her outfits by the fashion police for her style statements. She has also been attacked by online trolls with nasty remarks. Recently, Urfi was elated after Kareeena Kapoor lauded her bold fashion sense. She expressed her happiness after being praised by the Laal Singh Chaddha actor. However, Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor had called Urfi’s fashion as ‘bad taste’.

URFI JAVED SAYS ‘BHAAD MEIN JAAYE RANBIR’

In a recent interview she broke silence on Ranbir’s statement. Urfi said “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain. (Kareena has praised me, I don’t need anyone’s validation on anything.)” In an interaction with Mirchi Plus said, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think, she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.” Urfi responded by tweeting “Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me ??? I’m ded ! Bye . I can’t , wow, is this seriously happening?” She later shared her pics on her Instagram handle and wrote “Kareena said she likes my confidence. My life is complete now ! K bye someone pinch me.” Apart from her photo series, she also shared a clip where she is posing back and forth. Urfi can be seen donning a sexy netted green outfit and a white tiny bikini bottom underneath as she went topless. The actor looks alluring and captivating in the video and pictures. Urfi brings the much-needed oomph factor and sex appeal in the sensual pics and clip.

URFI JAVED ONCE TWEETED THAT PEOPLE’S PERCEPTION IS ALL ABOUT THE MENTALITY

While the actor’s fans go berserk over her hot and sexy pictures and reels, the troll army is always hell bent in posting mean and sexist comments. Urfi has always maintained that she lives her life on her own terms and nobody can dictate her on how to conduct herself. She had verbal spat with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali in the past as well. They had schooled her over her dressing sense which turned into an ugly war of words. Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey had also slammed Urfi for posing topless and posting the video reel during Laxmi Pujan. The actor had once tweeted about the constant trolling and written “Nange toh sabhi hai bhai , BAs fark itna hai Mai kapdo se Kuch log soch se (Everyone is naked. Some by clothes like me, while others by their mentality).”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

