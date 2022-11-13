Urfi Javed Brutally Slams Hindustani Bhau For Threatening Her on Social Media: ‘Aap Jo Gaali Dete Ho…’

Urfi Javed's epic reply to Hindustani Bhau's threatening video message on her fashion choices. Check here.

Internet sensation and TV actress Urfi Javed is quite known for her unique yet bold fashion choices. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following of 3.8 million on her Instagram handles, at times faces a lot of heat from the trolls over her fashion sense. Recently, she was trolled by social media influencer Hindustani Bhau who targeted her fashion sense and threatened her openly in a video message. Hindustani Bhau uploaded a video to threaten Urfi Javed for becoming a fashion designer and openly wearing clothes that don’t impress him. He asked her to change her fashion choices or else he will forcefully change her. “Beta, sudhar ja nahi toh mein sudhaar dunga”.

Watch Hindustani Bhau’s video message for Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed’s reply to Hindustani Bhau’s message

Reacting to Hindustani Bhau’s video, Urfi Javed wrote a big note, slamming him brutally for this publicity stunt. Urfi pointed on his abusive language first and then revealed that Bhau has been trying to get in touch with her since a long time but she refused to entertain him. Taking about ‘desh ki sanskriti…’, Urfi trashed him with two long posts on her Instagram story. “ Ohhh! Or aap jo gaali dete ho wo toh india ka Riyaz hai, Aapka Gaaliyo ne Kitne logo ko sudhara hai, mujhe sirf Sucharna nahi bigadna bh aata hai :). Now that you’ve openly threatened me , you know I can put you behind the bars but wait haven’t you been there like a million times already? Ye toh Kitna achha msg hai youth k liye jail Jana, apne se aadhi umar ki ladki ko openly threaten karna. Also remember you told my photographer and Mohsin that you wanna talk to me a few months back that you wanna help me in obed Afridi’s cause you wanted publicity and I told you straight away no , I don’t want your help! Kapde toh ya hu mere same the ! Also one last thing F*ck you”, wrote Urfi. (sic.)

It didn’t end here, Urfi Javed told her fans that threats like these takes a toll on her mental health.

In another post, the internet sensation mentioned that she is not afraid from these threats but she does get affected by these messages/threats as people want to kill her. “These are literally the same people who wanted me to come meet them few weeks back, be friends with them just because I denied their friendship, their help cause I knew their intentions now they’re coming at me. Guys trust me they ghanta care what I wear, they only want publicity. Honestly everyone on the internet threatening to hit me, kill me has fucked me up mentally. (No lie) Imagine being in my positing , everyday someone uoloading a video against you, threatening to beat you up cause of what you put on your own body. I have never said anything ill about anyone , harmed anyone. I’m not scared but yes I am concerned about my safety, if not them then these people are provoking the common masses to hit me not just me they are giving out a msg that if you don’t find a girls outfit decent enough you can hit her, threaten her . You all are putting a lot of girls safety through your stupid videos.” (sic.)

In the end, Urfi being the sassy woman, mentioned that she doesn’t give a damn. “Regardless , I’ll keep wearing whatever the F | want!”, she concluded.