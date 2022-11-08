Urfi Javed Can’t Get Over Halloween Mode in Hot Dress Made of Bandages – Watch

Urfi Javed Can’t Get Over Halloween Mode: Urfi Javed never disappoints her fans when it comes to posting hot and sexy videos and pictures. The actor who is always unabashed and unapologetic about her fashion experiments and fiery statements. Urfi is often on the radar of moral police and fashionistas for her dressing sense. She has had ugly war of words on social media with Farah Ali Khan and Chahatt Khanna. Recently she even hit back at Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for criticizing her topless video posted during Laxmi Pujan. Now, the actor once again came up in her bold and hot persona while posting an Instagram reel where she transforms into a sizzling dress made of bandages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI MAKES A SMOKING HOT FASHION STATEMENT

Urfi captioned her post as, “It’s halloween everyday for Uorfi ! Would you have ever thought ? Bandages ? 👻”. In the video Urfi is seen wearing a hot white crop top and black jeans. Suddenly she transforms from her smoking hot look into a more sensual avatar. She is seen wearing a white bralette and skirt made of bandages. Urfi completed her look with dark lipstick, mascara and tied her hair with a bun. She looked alluring and scorching hot in her new sizzling fashion statement. Netizens dropped many heart and heart-shaped eye emojis. While some trolls as usual came up with nasty remarks.

Urfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She also worked in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya.

