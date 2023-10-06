Home

Urfi Javed Confesses Sexualising Herself And Making Money Out of It

Urfi Javed recently opened up on 'monetizing her sexuality' and pandering to 'male gaze' through her bold fashion statements.

Urfi Javed Opens up Sexualising Herself: Urfi Javed recently opened up on her career choices, criticism, objectification of women in cinema and male gaze in a recent interview. The actress who attended the India Today Conclave gave her unabashed and unfiltered views on ‘monetizing her sexuality’. On being asked about relating herself as a feminist icon who intimidates, scares and makes people uncomfortable as well as a celeb who tried to feed the male gaze by capitalizing on her sexuality, Urfi gave a straightforward reply. She said, “When a six-month-old girl gets raped, how does she feed the male gaze! We never question men about their gaze, only I am wrong”.

The former Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant further pointed out, “I admit that I am capitalizing on my sexualization, but it is not something new. Movies and directors have been doing that for ages. And the point is, they sexualise women in their films, still the females face the backlash while the directors and producers are making money. I want to take in-charge and sexualize myself so that I can make my own money”.

When their panelists asked Urfi about parents complaining about her setting a bad precedent on kids and teenagers, she told “I have not taken responsibility for your teenager daughter. You gave birth to her, so her upbringing is your responsibility. Had it been any of my concern, i would have my own kids.” After a similar question was raised about a mother complaining that Urfi is setting a bad example on her 16-year-old son, the actress pointed out, “When you get beaten by your husband, then are you setting an ideal example’!

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

