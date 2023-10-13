Home

Urfi Javed-Raj Kundra With Masks, Collaborate For a Goofy Video, Netizens’ Reaction Will Make You Laugh Hard

Urfi Javed recently hinted at collaboration with Raj Kundra in a goofy video while netizens went berserk. - Watch

Urfi Javed Hints at Collab With ‘Mask Man’ Raj Kundra in Goofy Video: Urfi Javed and Raj Kundrra seems to have burried the hatchet. The duo who previously met each other in masked look in the presence of paparazzi, have recently shot for a viral video together. Urfi had earleir slammed Raj when he mocked her in his first ever standup act. Raj had said, “gar mujhe kisi ne pyaar kia hai na pichle 2 saal mein, toh woh hai paparazzi. Kyuki 2 hi toh inke star hai, ek main aur ek Urfi Javed. Or Media yahi dekhti hai ke Raj Kundra kya pehenega aur Urfi Javed kya nahi pehengi (If someone has shown me love in the past two years, it’s paparazzi, because it is just me and Urfi Javed. Because the media only looks at what Raj Kundra will wear and what Urfi Javed won’t wear)”.

WATCH URFI JAVED-RAJ KUNDRA’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED SHOOTS GOOFY VIDEO WITH RAJ KUNDRA

Urfi responded to the same as she wrote, “Dosro ko nanga kar ke paise kamane waale ab meri kapdo pe comment karenge. 🙂 Sorry not sorry p*rn king (Those who earn a living out of stripping naked other people will now comment on my wardrobe. Sorry not sorry p*rn king)”. The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a reel with Raj. She captioned it as, “‘Yeh tho sirf trailer hai’….

#UorfiJaved #RajKundra #Maskman”. The video began with Urfi and Raj twinning in matching blue attire and masks. The latter is seen reading a newspaper titled, Times of Raj with the headline “Mask Man to Retire”. While the former Bigg Boss OTT 1 contestant donned a blue overcoat and hot black mini dress, while the British-Indian businessman wore matching blazer and jeans. As the video ends, Urfi strikes a sexy pose and takes off her mask. She then stands beside Raj whose back faces the camera as she takes off his mask.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

