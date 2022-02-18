Mumbai: Urfi Javed has become an internet sensation now! She leaves no stones unturned for people to talk about her outrageous outfits. Urfi Javed’s name has come on the list of celebs who have worn the most outrageous dress last year. She is often appreciated for taking risks in fashion and following her own style. From Rihanna’s Met Gala look to Aishwarya Rai’s Dhoom cut-out dress, Urfi has re-created several celebrity outfits. In the recent post, she copied Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner’s one-leg full-body leotard. Kardashian sisters donned a cream and pink version of the full-body leotard.Also Read - Is Urfi Javed Dating Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr? Here’s What We Know

Urfi’s outfit was sleeveless and had a single pant leg that extended over one foot. She has absolutely baffled her fans on Friday. Fans started trolling her as one of the users wrote, “Omg 1st glance I thought she is not wearing anything”. “Pgl hi hai yee. Kuch bhi pehn leti hai jise fashion Ka name de deti hai pgl si..”, said another user. Also Read - Oops She Did It Again! Urfi Javed Wears An 'Ulti Shirt', Fans Ask 'Ye Kya Hai Bhai?'

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed is One Happy Kid in This Video, Says ‘Mummy Ki Roti Gol Gol’- Watch

Meanwhile, Urfi has rife speculations about her being in a relationship with the Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. The singer posted their picture saying “There’s so much cookin up” to which Urfi reposted the same on her story and said “I know you love me. On Valentine’s Day Urfi Javed posted a picture wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day, to which Kunwarr commented “Happy V Day Urfi Jii”. This gave rise to the speculations that there’s surely something cooking between the duo, but what is it? Still remains under the wraps.