Urfi Javed Covers Herself With Flower Petals in Barely-There Bold Avatar, See Pic

Urfi Javed Covers Herself With Flower Petals in Bold Avatar: Urfi Javed is known for setting the internet ablaze with her hot reels and pictures on social media. The actress never disappoints her fans and followers and always has something new to offer in terms of style statements. She is always on the receiving end of criticism and nasty remarks from fashion police and trolls respectively. Urfi also has had differences with politicians and celebs who accused her of promoting obscenity and slammed her for wearing revealing attire. She has often mentioned that it is her life and naysayers do not bother her much.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED GOES BOLD IN TOPLESS PICTURE

Urfi took to her Instagram handle and posted a topless picture of herself. She captioned her post as “🌺

Make a wish.” In the photo she is wearing trousers and covering herself with flower petals. She looks smoking hot in the sun-soaked pic as she brings the much-needed sensuality and raunchiness. Her sultry looks in the new bold avatar is scorching screens as netizens are left gasping for breath. A few days ago Urfi had shared another topless video where she was standing with unbuttoned pants and covering herself with plastic hands. In the past, netizens had criticised her for posting a topless video on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan. She responded to the backlash and posted a picture of Goddess Kali. Urfi captioned her post as “For those saying I’m destroying Indian culture, first go learn about it. Women’s body was never ever sexualised in Indian culture, it was after the Mughal invasion women were asked to cover up. We worshipped women, their bodies. We used to respect, gear women. Also those who want to learn, I’m happy to teach y’all! Cause I did my homework unlike half of you mofos out there.”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

