Mumbai: An Instagram user who keeps scrolling reels on daily basis, must be aware of the recent viral meme dance song – ‘Kacha Badam’. The song by a humble peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar has reached every corner of the world. With thousands of Instagrammers participating in the Kacha Badam dance challenge, the latest one to groove on the tunes is internet sensation Urfi Javed. The ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant wore a black backless halter neck top with blue jeans. She did the hook step and the video has grabbed all the attention.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Grooves to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Aces The Hook Step | Watch

The original video of Kacha Badam shows a resident of Dubrajpur, West Bengal – Bhuban Badyakar, who travels to different places on his cycle to sell peanuts (kacha badam). The lyrics of the song starts with “Paer chura, hather bala, thake jodi city gold er chain, diye jaben, tate shoman shoman badam paben (If you have bangles, imitation chains, then you can give them to me, I will give you equal portions of peanuts)”. Also Read - South Korean Mom-Daughter Dance to Viral Kacha Badam Song, Indians Love It | Watch

Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:

Fans are completely impressed with Urfi’s dance moves. The comment section of her video is flooded with heart emojis and jokes. One of the fans wrote, “Starting me dekhi mujhe laga sudhar gai achanak mudi aur waqt hi badal gaya omg😂😂”.