Urfi Javed Dead? Internet sensation Urfi Javed has recently slammed the netizens for spreading fake news that she is dead. It’s horrifying to see people building up fake death reports on the internet. We know rumours are a part and parcel of the entertainment industry and celebrities have learnt to take things in their stride. But when the rumours get nasty, it can be really disturbing for anyone. In response to the same, Urfi Javed penned her reaction wondering what was happening. A few days ago, Urfi Javed had posted a few pictures of her wearing a silver chain dress that had a side effect on her neck which turned red. Her fans thought she tried to hang herself.Also Read - Uorfi Javed's Experiment Gone Wrong! Actress Bruises Herself in Top Made of Chains - See Pics

Urfi Javed took to her social media handle and shared a few screenshots of death threats. One user on her death news wrote, ” ‘RIP aka Javed, this is not a huge loss for anyone.’ The birth and death year of the actress is also mentioned in the picture – 1997 to 2022. Apart from this, this person has also written in the comment that ‘I stand with the killer of Urfi’. Also Read - Urfi Javed Becomes The Most Searched Asian Celebrity, Beats Kanagana Ranaut And Kiara Advani

A look at Urfi’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Also Read - Uorfi Javed Drops Her Phone During Photoshoot, Netizens Ask, 'Itna Mehenga Phone Kyu Giradiya?' - WATCH

On Monday, Urfi Javed shared a new post where she posted a video posing in unbuttoned jeans holding a newspaper in her hand that cover her half body. The newspaper read ‘Be Yourself’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Watch this space for more updates on Urfi Javed.