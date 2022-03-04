Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed definitely knows how to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. Once again, the television actress wowed fans and followers with her latest video where she is seen flaunting her washboard abs in white and brown lehenga. Fans were happy with Urfi as she ditched cut-out dresses and instead opted for lehenga, blouse and dupatta. Urfi wore a lehenga designed by Raja Rani Couture. She styled the mirror-work lehenga with blouse that featured U-shaped neckline. She accessorised look with a kundan necklace and earrings.Also Read - Urfi Javed And Kunwarr Rubbish Dating Rumours, Talk About Their On-Screen Chemistry And Fashion Sense| Exclusive

The video is taken from a resort where the actor must be getting her photoshoot done. Netizens were happy to see her ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ moment and appreciated for her fashion choice. A fan wrote, ‘Aise Ache Lagte Ho’. Also Read - Urfi Javed Drops Sensuous Video in Blue Cut-Out Top, Netizens Say ‘Sab Toh Dikh Raha Hai’| Watch

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts to Fan Who Asked ‘Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho?’: Kareena Se Bhi Puchoge… | EXCLUSIVE

Urfi Javed recently had a candid talk with India.com where she spoke on how her mother reacted on her choice of clothes. Watch this full interview:

