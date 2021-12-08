Urfi Javed Latest Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has been getting trolled for almost all of her Instagram posts. However, still she leaves no stones unturned when it comes to flaunting her hotness. She has been taking trolls as a motivation! Yes, that’s true. In her recent post, Urfi Javed shared a DIY bizarre video where she shows how to make a top out of stockings. Urfi took a skin colour stockings and cut it with a scissor to make a top, she wore it and posed for the camera. Netizens shared a mix reaction on the clip and one of the users commented, ‘Inko kapde daan kardo’. This year, in addition to furry coats and ankle boots, we wouldn’t be surprised if stocking tops become a thing. Urfi has been copying Kendal Jenner and Kylie so you never know it becomes a trend.Also Read - 'Ye Rassi Kyu Bandhi Hai!' Urfi Javed Bares it All in a Corset And Dupatta, Netizens go 'Haww' Again

Watch Urfi Javed’s viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed has been dressing up boldly on the streets of Mumbai. A few days ago she wore an unusual dress. She flaunted her toned midriff in the pictures by covering herself with a long piece of cloth tied around her neck. Urfi teamed up a sheer corset with that long piece of dupatta-like clothing that covers her body. Urfi leaves the internet divided whenever she shares her pictures in a new avatar. Also Read - Isko Shant Karo, Fans Say As Urfi Javed Wraps Herself in Silver Foil

Check out for pics here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Your thoughts on Urfi Javed’s fashion choices?