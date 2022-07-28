Urfi Javed Dons Green Thong Monokini on The Streets: Urfi Javed never disappoints her fans and followers and always keeps coming up afresh with innovating and sensational fashion statements. Urfi, known for her bold choices in life and dressing style once again raised eyeballs with her sizzling hot avatar. Urfi was recently spotted prancing in a sexy green thong monokini at the streets as she was clicked by the paparazzi. Urfi completed her look with netted ropes tied over her waist. The actor has previously stated in many of her candid confessions that it is her life and she neither cares about moral policing nor the trolls. Urfi had recently supported actor Ranveer Singh on being trolled and the FIR filed against him for the nude photoshoot. Urfi had mentioned that when she got online threats, no action was taken against the culprits. However, there was immediate action on Ranveer for his photoshoot.Also Read - Urfi Javed Covers Her Breast With Hand While Posing In A Mustard Bralette, Shares Bold PICS On Instagram

Check out Urfi’s clip shared by photographer Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Joins Naked Trend After Ranveer Singh, Covers Herself With Just Rose Petals - Watch

Urfi can be seen walking at the streets in scorching hot chartreuse green thong monokini. Urfi smiled at the shutterbugs and posed for them while getting snapped in her hot costume. Netizens came up with hilarious reactions on Urfi’s viral video clip. A netizen commented, “Ranbeersingh part 2😂😂😂😂.” Another user wrote, “There needs to be a clothing drive started for her👍.” A fan also commented, “It needs courage to do all this 🔥 immense power she has.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Says Every Girl Has Faced Casting Couch in Industry: 'With Big Names Involved in This...'

Check out the hilarious reactions:

Urfi Javed is an actor who was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She also appeared in daily soaps such as Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya.

