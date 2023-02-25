Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Drops Hot BTS Video From Viral ‘DIRTY’ Magazine Shoot – Watch

Urfi Javed Drops Hot BTS Video From Viral ‘DIRTY’ Magazine Shoot – Watch

Urfi Javed recently dropped a sizzling behind-the-scenes video from her viral 'DIRTY' magazine shoot. - Watch

Urfi Javed Drops Hot BTS Video From Viral 'DIRTY' Magazine Shoot - Watch

Urfi Javed Drops Hot BTS Video: Urfi Javed is on cloud nine as she recently featured in DIRTY Magazine, wearing six designer clothes all curated by Anaita Shroff Adajania. The actor jokingly took to her Instagram stories and wrote that now filmmakers should come up with Bollywood offers for her. Urfi is known for her bold fashion statements and unfiltered opinions. Whether it’s her sizzling attire or her opinionated views on society, religion and politics, the actor is always in the news. She is a darling of the paparazzi, entertainment tabloids and portals as she always poses for the shutterbugs and gives some interesting statement for the scoop. She recently posted a BTS video from her sexy and unique photoshoot.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S BOLD BTS VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

You may like to read

URFI JAVED STUNS IN HOT BTS VIDEO FROM ‘DIRTY’ PHOTOSHOOT

Urfi captioned her post as “Bts Uorfi Javed wearing – AJSK, Bloni, Anamika Khanna, Almost Gods, Misho & Rahul Mishra Photographer – Rid Burman @ridburman Stylist – Anaita Shroff Adajania @anaitashroffadajania Makeup Artist – Sandhya Shekhar @sandhyashekar Hairstylist – Mitesh Rajani @miteshrajani Words by – Aishwarya Subramanyam @otherwarya Creative Director – Kshitij Kankaria @kshitijkankaria Managing Editor – Anurag Sharma @anuragsharma91 Art Director – Suprit Parulkar @supritparulkar Haircolor – Samantha Wadhwani @Sammysangria @Samanthassalon Styling Assistant – Karishma Diwan @karishma.diwan Photography Assistant – Deepak Bhagat & Godwyn Cabral Makeup Assistant – Gargi Karmakar Uorfi Javed managed by Sanjit Asgaonkar @sannjuu”. The actor looked scorching hot and alluring as she donned a sexy fully hand-embroidered bodysuit with exaggerated shoulders that resemble folded wings. Netizens dropped fire, heart and heart-shaped eye emojis to her viral BTS video. There were some nasty comment as well, but Urfi has never bothered about the naysayers. She had also surpised netizens on Saturday as she was papped while stepping out in a hot butterfly top and sexy ripped denim shorts.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For more updates on Urfi Javed, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.