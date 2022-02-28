Urfi Javed has once again grabbed eyeballs with her unconventional style. She is being noticed by internet users on her latest fashion statement. A video has been shared from her Instagram handle where she is grooving to her music video song Befikra sung by Kunwarr. Known for her out-of-the-box and bold styles, Urfi wore a blue front cut-out top with pink flared pants and that invited trolls. Urfi Javed tied the knot and wore a full sleeve t-shirt as a bralette. She looks as fresh as a lavender. However, her look wasn’t appreciated by netizens.Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts to Fan Who Asked ‘Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho?’: Kareena Se Bhi Puchoge… | EXCLUSIVE

Soon after Urfi Javed shared the video, she got trolled by some nasty remarks. Many internet users called her out for her incomprehensible style and commented, ‘Sab Toh Dikh Raha Hai’ and ‘Yeh Bhi Kyun Pehna Hain’. Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Topless In Latest Hot Video, Fans Say 'Humaare Saath Dhokha Hua Hai'

Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Urfi answered a fan question who asked ‘Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho Har Roz?’. She gave a befitting reply to her fans and it has a Kareena Kapoor Khan connection! She told us, “Mein Kisi Ke Ghar Jaun, Mein Mujra Karne Jaun, Tumse Kya? Mein Jo Karun. Ab Har Kisi Ko Puchuge Kya Sadak Pe Ab Kareena Kapoor Dikhegi Toh Usse Bhi Puchoge Ja Kaha Rahe Ho? You Are Not Gonna Ask No. Jahan Bhi Jaun, Meri Marzi… Mujhe Lipstick Lagani Hai, Mein Lipstick Lagake Jaungi, Mujhe Chapal Pehni Hai, Mein Chappal Pehen Ke Jaungi, Meri Marzi. That’s it. (Wherever I go to whosever’s house, or whether I go to perform Mujra, it is not your business. Why are you bothering? If you spot Kareena Kapoor, will you ask the same question? No! Wherever I go, it’s my wish. I love applying lipsticks and I will go with my lipstick on. Also, I’ll wear my chappals and go, who are you to know? It’s my wish after all. That’s it.)” Also Read - Urfi Javed Spotted In Juhu Wearing A Metallic See-Through Dress, Trolls Say 'RIP Fashion'