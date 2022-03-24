Mumbai: Instagram star Urfi Javed never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness, this time while posing for paps on the streets of Mumbai, she was seen in a barely visible bralette top and khakee pants. While she posed for the cameras, she ate a vada pav. Urfi revealed that she is hungry and loves vada pav a lot. As soon as the video was uploaded by one of the shutterbugs, fans started commenting their reactions. A few loved Urfi, however, others trolled her for what she was wearing and the kind of hairstyle she opted for the day. One of the users wrote, “Head pe kis ke muche hain”. Another wrote, “Iske pass top nahi hai kya? 😂😂”.Also Read - Urfi Javed Plays Holi in a Front Open And Backless White Suit, Watch Her Viral Video

Take a look at the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Urfi was a part of Bigg Boss OTT. She has been in the news for her outfits. In a recent interview with India.com, Urfi revealed that she is single and likes tall guys as she wants her kids to be tall. She alsoy revealed that she used to have self-doubts about what she wore. She used to wonder if she was a slut.

