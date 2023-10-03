Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Engaged? Actress Sparks Rumours as Her Pictures With Mystery Man go Viral

Urfi Javed Engaged? Actress Sparks Rumours as Her Pictures With Mystery Man go Viral

Urfi Javed's pictures with a mystery man recently went viral as rumour mills went rife over her engagement speculations.

Urfi Javed Engaged? Actress Sparks Rumours as Her Pictures With Mystery Man go Viral

Urfi Javed Engaged: Urfi Javed has sparked engagement rumours ever since her engagement pictures went viral. After her picture of performing pooja with a mystery man broke the internet, netizens are speculating whether the actress is actually engaged and who is the unidentified man praying and performing rituals alongside her. Urfi has so far not responded to the claims. She is known for her outspoken and straightforward opinions apart from her bold and unique outfits. The former Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 participant is as vocal about her personal choices as she unapologetically defends her fashion statements. Fans are going bonkers about the picture shared by ETimes on their Instagram handle.

Trending Now

You may like to read

URFI JAVED’S ENEGAGEMENT PIC SURPRISES FANS

The portal shared the photo on social media and captioned it as, “Uorfi Javed has sparked engagement rumors with a recent picture of her performing a puja with a mystery man. Netizens speculate that a roka ceremony may have taken place”. In order to respect the actress’s privacy, the portal covered the mystery man’s face with a big heart emoji. A fan commented, “😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😮❤️😮❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍😍”. For the unversed, Urfi and her best friend Kajol Tyagi had sparked controversy, few weeks ago by posting picture of their passionate lip kiss on social media. Many questions were raised about the actress’s sexual orientation as she has not been dating anyone since her breakup. Many speculated that Urfi might be bisexual, since she had confessed about not kissing a man ever since her last breakup. Neither Urfi nor Kajol have issued any clarification on the viral photo.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For more updates on Urfi Javed engagement, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES