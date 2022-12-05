Urfi Javed Escapes a Fall in Black Dangerously Low-Waist Skirt And Red Heels, Fans Say ‘Overacting Ki Dukan’ | Watch

Urfi Javed recently escaped a fall on the streets of Mumbai, Watch the viral video.

Viral Video: TV actress and internet sensation Urfi Javed escaped a terrible fall as she lost her balance in red high heels on Monday afternoon. Urfi was papped at the Mumbai street when she gets clicked with a fan. She was seen donning a thin black front-cut monokini. It hardly even looked like a bralette from the front. She completed the look with an outlandish transparent skirt, which worried her admirers. As soon as she posed with a fan, she lost her balance in high heels.

A lot of users commented on the post where they made fun of Urfi Javed. A user wrote, “Itna over acting nai karne ka baba 😂😂😂”. Another wrote, “Kitni cheap lgrhi hi talli bhi hgyi 😂😂😂😂 ab aankhe bhi kharab hgyi iski”.

Watch Urfi Javed’s viral video here

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently seen in the song ‘Haye Haye Ye Majboori’. The song has managed to receive a good response from the audience.