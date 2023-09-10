Home

Urfi Javed is exuding bold fashion statement in sizzling 'shirt-up' outfit as netizens are left gasping for breath. - Watch

Urfi Javed Exudes Bold Fashion Statement in Hot 'Shirt-Up' Gown - Watch

Urfi Javed Sizzles in Sexy Shirt-Up Gown: Urfi Javed is the OG (original) glam diva who never shies away from experimenting with her style statements. The actress is a darling among the paparazzi as she always poses for the shutterbugs in her unique outfits. Urfi’s bold fashion choices are known to one and all, be it her fans and followers or naysayers and critics. The phrase ‘love her, hate her, you can’t ignore her’ goes apt for the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant because of her feisty persona. Urfi has never paid attention to being criticised over her dressing sense as she has always maintained that she lives her life on her own terms.

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEOS IN HOT PINK GOWN:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN BOLD OFF-SHOULDER OUTFIT MADE OF SHIRTS

Urfi was recently papped wearing a hot pink off-shoulder bodycon gown. As her new sexy avatar broke the internet, the actress shared a goofy video of herself where she is dressed in her sexy outfit made of shirt collars. As comedian and influncer Lilly Singh asks her what she is wearing, Urfi replies, “Shirt Up”. She later smiles. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. While trolls came up with nasty comments as usual. Urfi’s close friend, Kajol Tyagi commented, “Love @urf7i @lilly I’m just happy to be the DOP for y’all Time to retire. Signing out .” For the unversed, Urfi and Kajol had sparked controversy, few weeks ago by posting their liplock picture on social media. Many questions were raised about the actress’s sexual orientation as she has not been dating anyone since her breakup. She had also admitted in one of her interviews that it has been long since she kissed a man. Many speculated that Urfi might be bisexual, although she did not issue any clarification about the picture or her relationship status.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

