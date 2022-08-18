Urfi Javed Exudes Sultriness in Hot Lavender Backless Mini Dress: Urfi Javed is once again back with her unique and experimental fashion sense and netizens are all excited. The hot and sexy diva known for her bold persona and candid and upfront statements recently donned a sizzling mini dress. Urfi wore a lavender backless outfit while she posed for the shutterbugs. The actor is a darling of the paparazzi as her pictures and videos often take the internet by storm due to her fashion statements. Urfi is mostly trolled by netizens and even criticised by celebs who call out her bizzare and weird choices of revealing attire. The actor has however stated that its is her life and she wears whatever she feels like. Urfi looked smoking hot and alluring in the lavender backless mini dress.Also Read - Urfi Javed Apologises Chahatt Khanna For Commenting on Her Divorces: I Was Wrong - Watch

Check out Urfi Javed’s video shared by photographer Viral Bhaayani:

Also Read - Mumbai Police Arrests Obode Afridi Who Harassed, Threatened Urfi Javed

The actor got overwhelming reactions from netizens in the video shared by photographer viral Bhayani. Urfi oozing oomph in the tempting video flaunting her hot bod couldn’t get unnoticed as usual. A netizen wrote, “Ye to hatke hain 😂😂😂.” Another person wrote, “I like this dress.” A fan even commented “#❤️.” A person who disliked the outfit commented, “Bakwas 😂.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Accuses Man of ‘Cyber Raping,’ Shares Screenshots of Messages, Rakhi Sawant Offers Help - See Viral Post

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 1.

