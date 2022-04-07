Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who has made people swoon with her killer looks and unique outfits, always dominates social media for one reason or the other. She often remains in the discussion for her fashion choices. Now once again Urfi Javed has shared a few hot and sexy pictures of herself which has raised the temperature on the internet. Urfi is once again seen turning the heads on social media as she gives fashion a twist. Urf Javed wore a blue swimsuit with long brown boots and had kept her hair open. She completed her look with nude lipstick and dramatic eyes.Also Read - Urfi Javed Responds to Taunts From Celebs, Says 'Paise Ki Majboori Ki Wajah Se...'

Here’s a look at Urfi Javed’s latest fashion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - 'Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata...': Urfi Javed Wears Barely-There White Bralette And Jeans, Invites Trolls

A fan on the comment section trolled Urfi Javed and wrote, “Kabhi achha bhi pehn liya karo taki hm beautiful nice bol sake”. However, other appreciated what Urfi wore. “You look great, Urfi”, commented a fan. Several users praised Urfi to be the way she is. Also Read - Spotted: Urfi Javed Snapped At Airport, Stuns In A Floral Co-Ords - Watch Viral Video

Earlier, Urfi shared a pic in barely-there ribbon top where she was trolled brutally. A fan had written, ‘Chupana bhi nahi aata’.

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Urfi Javed broke down while speaking about having suicidal thoughts. She told the portal, “It was not easy for me, I wanted to cut myself, kill myself. It was years of mental trauma, physical trauma, toxic environment. It took me years to… finally, I was like, it’s either this or I will commit suicide. I wanted bigger things in my life. But paise ki majboori ki wajah se maine itne chhote chhote role kiye.”

Urfi added that she’s not someone’s daughter-in-law that she should take netizens’ taunts. “Yeh Instagram nahi pura saas bhara hua hai 1920s ki. Aise lagra hai meine shaadi karli hai har ek se, meri maa kuch nahi bolti, tum kyun bolre ho”.