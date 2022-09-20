Urfi Javed Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed is back with her unusual styling! Urfi who changed her spelling to Uorfi never fails to grab the attention with her DIY styling and she did it again. Urfi, who never refuses to pose for the paps, wore an all-white outfit that seemed like it was made out of a shirt. Urfi’s white top was made out of the sleeves of a shirt. The white backless top featured a deep sexy plunging neckline. She paired the crop top with the buttoned skirt featuring collars. DIY stylist Urfi added colour to her all-white look with blue lipstick. She tied her hair neat in a high bun and wore white heels to finish off her bold appearance.Also Read - Urfi Javed Changes Her Instagram DP, Uploads Chahatt Khanna's Backless Pic Instead - Check Here

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi Javed’s video went viral in no time. While some praised her for curating a new dress from a shirt others trolled in the comment section for bold lip colour. One of the users wrote, “Ink pen ki Shai laga li madam ne.” Another user wrote, “Pen ki link pii li isne.” Another user commented about her socks and wrote, “Ye socks toh hum school pehen ke jate the urfi bhen.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Grooves in Green Crop Top With Deep Plunging Neckline And Mini Skirt at a Club, Fans Say 'She Needs to Improve Her Dance' - Watch Viral Video

Urfi Javed is well-known for her quirky and unusual sense of style. She never ceases to impress the paparazzi or her followers on social media with her carefully curated ensembles. Urfi never shies away from flaunting her creativity. So far, Urfi has made outfits from candy floss, ropes, wires, rose petals, glass and pebbles among others. Urfi gets more experimental with her each outfit.

What do you think about her latest outfit? Let us know!