Urfi Javed Pre-Birthday Bash: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has never failed to make waves with her sexy appearance and unique styling. The actor who turned a year older today looked sensational at her pre-birthday bash. The actor, who is also celebrating the success of her first-ever music video – ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori,’ made heads turn in a nude-pink strappy dress. Her dress was made out of threads and beads with bold cut-outs. She completed her look with a bun with a strand falling on her face. Urfi, who changed her name’s spelling to Uorfi, caused a stir on the internet with her latest viral outfit! She dropped a sexy video of herself flaunting her hourglass figure and captioned it, “Hi guys my bday is tomorrow ! 15th oct !! But THANKU for the wishes !!#hayehayeyehmajboori.”Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Emotional on Her Birthday During Cake Cutting Ceremony – Watch Crying Video

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO

Her look from her pre-birthday bash went viral in no time. While some called her hot and sexy for the bodycon pink dress, others trolled her for it. Urfi Javed’s fans also wished her in the comment section. Several users dropped fire emojis for her on the post and WHY NOT! Urfi Javed’s pre-birthday bash in Mumbai saw popular faces like former Lock-Upp contestant Anjali Arora, her ex-Paras Kalnwat, and former Splitsvilla contestant Nikki Tamboli, among others. Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Trolled For Wearing Golden Net Cloth Skirt, Netizens Ask ‘Parda Hai?' | Watch Viral Video

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed’s music video, ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori,’ is a remake of music legend Lata Mangeswar’s iconic song, starring Zeenat Aman. She dropped the video on the social media handle and fans are loving her sexy saree look in the video.

Happy Birthday, Urfi Javed!