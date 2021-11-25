Urfi Javed, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT, often makes headlines due to her stunning Instagram posts. From super-hot dresses to swimwears, her Instagram feed chronicles her life as a model. She keeps her fans updated about her life by sharing details of her glamorous pics. Whatever Urfi posts, everything makes news.Also Read - Urfi Javed Trolled by Diet Sabya For 'Gandi Copy' in Barely-There Black Top, She Gives a Sassy Reply

Recently, Urfi Javed shared a video of herself in a never-seen-before avatar, and in no time, the post went viral. She dropped the idea of wearing transparent clothes and picked a floral saree that showed her sexy waistline. She looked gorgeous as ever! The actor had teamed it up with a simple red plungling neckline red blouse. Urfi further accessorised her outfit with no makeup-makeup look. The actor flaunted her midriff abs as she struck a pose for the camera. Apart from the new avatar, her infectious smile is too adorable to miss. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik, Karan, Tejasswi, Shamita and Nishant Get Mega Power After Being Named In Top 5

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Also Read - Aukaat Mein Reh! Umar Riaz-Pratik Sehajpal Push Each Other Amid Ugly Fight | Bigg Boss 15

After Urfi wore a barely-there black top, popular Instagram fashion critic account Diet Sabya featured her along with the picture of the original top, calling out Urfi for wearing a ‘gandi copy.’ However, she messaged Diet Sabya back thanking the account for featuring her anyway. Look at this

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Sabya (@dietsabya)

Urfi’s fans have been demanding her entry as a wild card contestant in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. The actor was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT quite early in the game, however, she became the paparazzi’s favourite after coming out of the house. Urfi has also been speaking and discussing a lot about the game plans of the contestants in Bigg Boss 15.

What do you have to say about her latest video?