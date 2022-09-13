Urfi Javed Hot And Bold Look: TV actress and hot internet sensation Urfi Javed is known for her bold and bizarre looks. She never fails to grab eyeballs with her unconventional look on the internet. This time here again the diva turned heads with her recent outlandish look in a waist-high slit blue dress with a front cut. Along with that, she added long gloves to give that royal look. Urfi Javed wore a daring blue dress that had everyone talking. Beating the Tuesday blues, Urfi posted a hot and sexy video on her Instagram. Urfi shared a video in a spunky outfit that had everyone talking about it. While sharing the video, Urfi said, “Feeling blue”.Also Read - Urfi Javed Sizzles in Hot Red Broken Heart Bralette With Micro Mini Skirt, Fans Say 'Kisne Dil Toda'

Urfi Javed’s followers reacted to the new look by dropping their comments on the post. However, this time too, her outfit attracted a lot of negative attention. Urfi got tolled for her choice of the outfit once again. She was unabashedly trolled by many users who hit her with below-the-belt remarks and lewd comments. A user wrote, “Bhagvan jor se hawa chalado please 😂”. Another user said, “Ander Ka Kahan Hain?” Also Read - Angry Urfi Javed Blasts Paps For Commenting on Her Outfit, Says ‘Apni GF, Maa, Behen Ko Bolo…’ - Watch

On the work front, Urfi Javed rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT. She is often trolled for her fashion choices in Mumbai by shutterbugs. Apparently, a pap commented on her dressing sense which made Urfi terribly upset. She told them, “Do I not respect you guys. I give you enough respect, right? Have I ever disrespected anyone? Last time jab mein Jhalak pe aayi thi, koi ek banda tum mein se comment kar raha hai ki aaj dhang ke kapde pehen ke aayi hai.” She played the recording and asked, “Yeh kiski awaaz hai? Kis ki awaaz hai yeh, I am asking?”