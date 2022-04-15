Urfi Javed Hot Photo: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has become a renowned celebrity now. After featuring tin Bigg Boss OTT, she is currently making hearts racing with her bikini pictures. Urfi recently took to Instagram to share share a hot video and pictures in super sexy pink bikini and once again managed to grab eyeballs with her stunning toned figure. Many netizens appreciated the hot diva and wrote ‘Aaj toh keher macha dia tune Urfi’.Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Revealing White Cut-Out Top With Black Bralette But Her Funny Hairstyle Takes The Limelight

Urfi Javed raises heat in super hot and sexy pink bikini

Urfi Javed rules the social media realm with her controversial outfits and DIY outfits. However, considering the holy month of Ramzan, netizens are finding her bold dresses very inappropriate. But, Urfi being Urfi, doesn’t give a shit to trolls. On Friday, Urfi posed for the camera in this florescent pink bikini. Take a look at the pictures of her. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Receives BMW X1 Worth Rs 40 Lakh as Gift After She Confessed Can't Afford Like Salman Khan

Urfi Javed’s hot and sensuous bikini pics:

Urfi Javed became a household name after giving ground-breaking performances in Indian TV series including ye Rishta Kya Kehlata hai and Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes All Floral This Time in Backless High-Slit Dress, Fans Say 'Aaj Sahi Pehna Hai'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

On Thursday, Urfi Javed surprised her fans with an Instagram reel where she wore a hot and sexy bikini. She had captioned, ““They throwing shade cuz they see me on top!!” Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)



Did you like Urfi Javed’s latest bikini pictures? Let us know on the comment section below.