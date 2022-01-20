Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed definitely knows how to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. Once again, the television actress wowed fans and followers with her latest set of pictures in which she was seen dressed in a sheer blue saree flaunting her midriff. Urfi flaunted her toned midriff as she posed for pictures dressed in the gorgeous saree. Urfi Javed wore a saree designed by Khoj City. She styled the lace saree with lace blouse that featured had v-shaped neckline. She accessorised look with a statement yellow earrings.Also Read - ‘Chhote Kapde Pehne Hote Hain’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Doesn’t Like to Shoot in Winters

The comments section is replete with heart and love-struck emojis. Fans praised her and wrote, ‘Uff, teri ada’, ‘maar dalogi kya’. For makeup, Urfi Javed opted for a dewy base, eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara and red matte lipstick. Also Read - ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter’: Urfi Javed Spotted Wearing T-Shirt With Quote to Shut Trolls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed recently had a pep talk where she spoke on why she doesn’t like to shoot in winters. The actor was heard saying she doesn’t like winters as she doesn’t get to wear ‘chhote kapde’ -small clothes.