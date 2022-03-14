Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who never misses a chance to flaunt her sexy bod, jumps into the viral TikTok trend ‘Are You Ok’. The song by Interpelas is all over Instagram reels as netizens have created dance videos on it. Urfi’s sensuous dance in a floral green bikini is something that cannot be missed. She flaunted her toned midriff in a 3-piece bikini set while performing killer steps. Talking about the look, Urfi Javed wore a matching printed shrug and looked glamorous as always. Urfi Javed had applied nude lipstick with green bikini. She chose beachy waves for the hairstyle and kept it open. While sharing the video on social media, the actor wrote, “Not so good with trends!! 📍 @elite_forest_retreat_karjat Hair @geetajaiswal422 #l Shot by @the_pixeleyes #reels #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit #instagram”.Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Just Chains And Netted Skirt, Trolls Say 'Desh Badal Raha Hai'

She has been on the receiving end several times. This time, too Urfi was trolled for her bold avatar in bikini. One of the users wrote, “Tum kisi cartoon se kam nahi”. The other user took a jibe at her clothes saying, “Chalo kaam se kaam faate too nahi ha”. The video garnered over 1.3 million views so far. Also Read - 'Yeh Kisne Banaya Hai Ab': Urfi Javed's Fan Questions Her Designer For This Front Open Revealing Criss-Cross Dress

This is not the first time Urfi Javed has been trolled. She was schooled a few days ago for wearing chains as a top with a mesh skirt.