Urfi Javed trolled: In the current age, trolling is becoming a new way to measure your popularity and TV personality Urfi Javed is one who gets trolled almost daily for her choice of clothes. On Friday, Urfi has shared an Instagram reel wearing a front open cut dress on Nelly Furtado – Say It Right feat ianasher song. Urfi became popular for posting her hot and sexy photos on social media, however, viewers got to see her real side on Bigg Boss OTT. Since then, she has been a target of online trolls.Also Read - Urfi Javed Gives Fashion a Twist, Wears Sexy Bodysuit With Long Boots to Raise Temperatures - PICS

Urfi Javed got slammed today for wearing “such an outfit” during the holy month of Ramzan. She posted a dance video on Instagram, where she is seen donning a deep front cut dress. She looked sexy in this outfit, but haters started trolling her for wearing revealing clothes during Ramzan. A fan wrote, “Atleast during Ramzan stop doing this nonsense of your torn clothes. Even a beggar on road covers himself.” Another person defended her and commented,”Kapde chote nhi apni souch choti hai”. Also Read - Urfi Javed Responds to Taunts From Celebs, Says 'Paise Ki Majboori Ki Wajah Se...'

Watch Urfi Javed’s video in open front dress:

Earlier, Urfi Javed had shared a few hot and sexy pictures of herself that raised the temperature on the internet. Urf Javed wore a blue swimsuit with long brown boots and had kept her hair open. She completed her look with nude lipstick and dramatic eyes.

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s dressing sense?