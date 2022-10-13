Urfi Javed Birthday Video: Actress Urfi Javed is one of the internet sensations who turned 24 on October 13. The diva is known for her bold fashion styles and she has lived up to the status last night when she arrived for her pre-birthday bash in a nude pink colour outfit that was designed differently from all her previous dresses. The dress was made full of threads and beads. Also, she struggled a lot to walk in her bold cut-out dress. Last night, she threw a party in Mumbai for her close friends who surprised her with their presence and speech. A video from the bash went viral when Urfi was spotted in comfortable clothes, a basic t-shirt and jeans. She cut the cake and started crying.Also Read - Haye Haye Yeh Majboori: Watch Urfi Javed's Steamy Hot Rain Dance in Red Saree With Sexy Blouse, Check New Music Video

Urfi Javed was overwhelmed by her friends and surprises. An emotional Urfi hugged all her friends and wiped her tears during cake cutting ceremony. A video has gone viral that was shared by Urfi’s friend on his Instagram stories. Also Read - Urfi Javed Gets Trolled For Wearing Golden Net Cloth Skirt, Netizens Ask ‘Parda Hai?' | Watch Viral Video

Another set of pictures of Urfi were also making rounds on the internet where Urfi cut cake with the paps outside the venue. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tribe Tina Trends Tremendous Tina Across India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed has released her music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. Urfi’s song is a remake of music legend Lata Mangeswar’s iconic song. She dropped the song on her Instagram handle and her fans are going gaga over her hotness. In the music video, Urfi Javed wore a sexy red saree with a strappy blouse featuring a unique design. She flaunted her toned figure as she danced in the rain.