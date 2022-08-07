Urfi Javed Gets Hospitalised: There has been war of words between TV actors Urfi Javed and Chahat Khanna since yesterday after Chahat called out Urfi on Instagram for her fashion sense. Amid all this on Saturday night, Urfi got hospitalised. The Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram story to share a pic of her from the hospital bed. The 24-year-old said that she kept on ignoring her health and had to be admitted to a hospital. “Got too much time while I’m here. Yes, this happened, I kept ignoring my health and now,” she wrote.Also Read - Urfi Javed Hits Back at Chahatt Khanna Over Her 'Cheap Show' Remark: 'I Didn't Judge You For Dating Younger Men'

Urfi had suffered from a high fever. As reported in E-Times, the internet sensation was reportedly not keeping well for the last two to three days. A source close to the actress informed the portal that Urfi had a high fever of 103-104 degrees and had to be admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. She will be undergoing a few tests to figure out exactly what has happened to her.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed reacted angrily when Chahat Khanna made an attempt to humiliate her for her attire. The two are currently trading blows over social media. With her criticism of Urfi Javed and her most recent attire, Chahat Khanna has caused a stir.

Chahat humiliated Urfi for her clothing choices by sharing a collage of images of her wearing a neon green dress on a recent outing. Chahat made accusations, but Urfi did not take it lying down and called her a “hypocrite” in response.